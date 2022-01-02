Thunder's Sunday game called off

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder postponed their Sunday game against Trois-Rivieres just hours before the scheduled 3 p.m. start.

The game was called off due to "League Health and Safety Protocols." It has not yet been rescheduled.

In December, the Thunder had five straight games postponed by coronavirus cases within the program. They were off from Dec. 10 until the day after Christmas.

The Thunder will allow tickets for Sunday's game to be exchanged for any remaining home games.

Adirondack won at home against Newfoundland on Friday and lost Saturday night in Maine. The Thunder's next scheduled game is Friday at Cool Insuring Arena against Maine.

