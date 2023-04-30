ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — The Adirondack Thunder's 2022-23 season came to an end on Sunday with a 3-0 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The Growlers scored three times in the first period to clinch the series in five games. Pavel Gogolev, Mikko Kokkonen and Todd Skirving scored goals before the halfway point of the opening period.

Dryden McKay made 20 stops in the shutout effort for the Growlers. It was a penalty-filled game that included majors to Adirondack's Jarrod Gourley and Ryan Smith.

Newfoundland will move to to play Reading in the Northern Division finals.

Growlers 3, Thunder 0 Adirondack;0;0;0 — 0 Newfoundland;3;0;0 — 3 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Gogolev 1 (Joyaux), 2:07. 2, Newfoundland, Kokkonen 1 (Johnson, Gogolev), 3:57. 3, Newfoundland, Skirving 4 (Gogolev, Kruse), 8:30. Second period — None. Third period — None. Shots — Adirondack 3-6-11—20; Newfoundland 11-12-12—35. Power plays — Adirondack 0-5; Newfoundland 0-6. Goalies — Theut (Adir) 35 shots-32 saves; McKay (New) 20-20. Refs — Wohlford, Ingalls. A — 4,558.