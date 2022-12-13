Thunder's Patrick Grasso named ECHL Player of the Week

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Thunder forward Patrick Grasso has been named the ECHL Player of the Week after his seven-point performance over three games last week.

Grasso scored six goals and assisted on another in a three-game road trip against the Norfolk Admirals. He leads the ECHL in goals with 14 and is second in power-play goals with five.

In 88 games with Adirondack over the last two seasons, Grasso has totaled 40 goals and 26 assists. He also had a goal and three assists in nine games with the AHL's Utica Comets. He played at the University of New Hampshire, where he finished with 49 goals and 48 assists over five seasons, including a redshirt year.