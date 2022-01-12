Thunder's Masonius named to ECHL All-Star Classic

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Thunder defenseman Joe Masonius has been named to play in the ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Masonius, 24, was assigned to the Thunder this season by the AHL's Utica Comets. He leads all Adirondack defensemen with 16 points on three goals and 13 assists in 24 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound lefty played three seasons at the University of Connecticut, recording 50 points in his career.

A 2016 sixth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Masonius has also played with South Carolina, Manchester, Greenville and Norfolk in the ECHL.

The ECHL All-Star Classic will air live on the NHL Network on Monday at 7:30 p.m., and will also be streamed live on FloHockey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0