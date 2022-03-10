Thunder's Chukarov has the Ukraine on his mind

Ivan Chukarov has had a whole lot more than hockey on his mind over the last few weeks.

A defenseman for the Adirondack Thunder, Chukarov spends mornings before practice checking social media and news feeds for news from the Ukraine.

Born in Chicago to Ukrainian parents, most of his family lives in the war-torn country, which was invaded by Russia two weeks ago.

"I have everybody over there still," Chukarov said Thursday. "My parents and my sister are here, but everyone else is still over in the Ukraine."

That's been a constant source of worry for Chukarov, who has welcomed hockey as a distraction.

Chukarov, who turns 27 next month, just returned on March 2 from a broken kneecap that sidelined him for three months.

"It's nice that I'm back playing hockey. It would probably drive me out of my mind if all I did was read the news," he said. "My teammates have been very respectful about everything — they keep me in high spirits. They distract me pretty well."

Chukarov said his extended family is in the town of Rivne, in northwestern Ukraine, about five hours west of the besieged capital of Kyiv. He has aunts, uncles and a 93-year-old grandmother there.

"They haven't seen as much of the action, but there was an air raid that destroyed the airport next to the city," he said. "My younger cousins got dropped off in Poland, they're 16."

Chuckarov said his cousins were at a boarding school for volleyball in the eastern part of the Ukraine when the Russian invasion began on Feb. 25. Fortunately, his uncle got them out safely.

"Hearing those frightening stories just makes you say, 'Holy (crap), this is the real deal,'" he said. "I was honestly shocked it was actually happening — seeing images on the news made it very real."

Chukarov said news of the invasion has been particularly hard on his mother, Victoria, and sister, Vicki, who is 11 years older than him.

"My mom and my sister haven't slept in two weeks, they've been going out of their minds," he said. "They've been in a shambles emotionally. I'm just trying to keep a cool head — I'm trying to be a rock for them."

Chukarov said they've been able to keep in touch with family through social media like Facetime and Instagram, as most places still have internet.

"Every day we're staying in contact, seeing how they're doing, are they safe," Chukarov said. "Hopefully that contact continues."

Chukarov — who said he is the only member of his family born in the United States — grew up in Des Plaines, Illinois, just north of Chicago, as a typical American kid who fell in love with hockey.

His father, Sergei, was a professional boxer in the Red Army before going to the U.S. on a work visa to make a living as a carpenter and framer.

"I just wanted to be a pro hockey player from the time I started, 4 or 5 years old," Ivan Chukarov said. "My father's boxing mentality instilled that work ethic in me, and that's gotten me where I am in my career."

Chukarov, who was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2015 NHL entry draft, played four years at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst before joining the Worcester Railers for parts of two seasons. He did not play during the pandemic shutdown in 2020-21, and signed with the Thunder this season.

He has two goals and two assists in 19 games this season, heading into Friday night's road game at Worcester.

"He seems like he's been doing a good job of handling everything," Adirondack head coach Alex Loh said of the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Chukarov. "Hockey's probably an escape for him. His teammates are being as supportive as they can, they understand he's in a difficult position."

"Being at the rink, going to battle with these guys in a hockey game has been great," Chukarov said. "It's like I'm playing for an entire country right now."

Chukarov added that any support for refugees and the people of the Ukraine is most welcome. While on a local sports radio show, he learned of a Ukrainian church in Albany that is collecting donations of blankets, clothes, shoes, baby supplies, canned food for war refugees.

"There are so many refugees, and they're leaving everything behind," he said. "They need everything they can get their hands on."

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

