TOLEDO, Ohio — An early start time wasn't a problem for the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday.
Starting at 10:35 a.m., the Thunder got out to a lead, later retook it and hung on for a 3-2 ECHL win over Toledo.
Matt Salhany gave Adirondack a 1-0 lead 8 minutes, 28 seconds into the first period with his sixth goal of the season, after starting an odd-man rush and getting the puck as the trailer.
Troy Loggins tied it at 1 on a power-play goal at 12:54 of the first. The Walleye entered the game with the league's best power play (28 percent). The Thunder, however, avoided penalties effectively, only being sent to the box twice.
Mike Szmatula, coming off reserve after missing three games with a lower body injury, notched his sixth of the season at 16:45 of the first to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. It was once again an odd-man rush started by Salhany, and Robbie Payne found Szmatula on the back door.
Defenseman Charlie Curti scored his fourth of the season on a wrister at 10:32 of the second to make it 3-1.
Toledo's Charlie-Edouard D'Astous scored with 3:11 left in the game, but the Thunder's defense hung on.
Eamon McAdam made 28 saves for the victory, including several solid ones in the third period.
