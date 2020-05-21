Thunder, Uno team up for ECHL Player Relief Fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The Adirondack Thunder and Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Queensbury are partnering to help donate to the ECHL Player Relief Fund this weekend.

From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, a drive-through will be set up at the Grill featuring a special menu. Thunder mascot Gunnar will be in attendance, as well as Luny Tunz Entertainment playing music on the deck. It is recommended that customers call ahead at 518-792-5399 to avoid a wait, or park and listen to the music.

Twenty percent of the weekend's proceeds of all orders will benefit the ECHL Player Relief Fund, assisting players and their families suffering financial hardship following the cancellation of the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0