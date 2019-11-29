GLENS FALLS — Nineteen of the Adirondack Thunder’s 72 regular-season games have been completed, and there has been enough of a sampling to say what the team is.
Statistically and by the eyeball test, the Thunder (9-8-0-2) are a fourth-place team in the North Division. They show glimpses of promise, even greatness at times. But they cannot string together more than two consecutive wins, and when they are bad — as they were Friday in a dominating 8-2 win by Brampton at Cool Insuring Arena — their prospects for that fourth playoff spot can look shaky.
To their credit, they owned up to Friday’s clunker.
“I think (we were) pretty sloppy on every aspect of our game tonight,” captain James Henry said. “It seemed like we were missing assignments defensively and they were taking advantage every single time.
“We’re not a high-end skill team that’s going to outskill other teams,” Henry added. “We’re a hard-working team, we’re a fast team, we’re a good checking team. But we were none of those things tonight and it showed.”
“We know we’re a good team, but to be a good team, you’ve got to put these couple games together consistently and play at a high level,” said defenseman Kelly Summers, who assisted both goals. “Couple good shifts and take one off isn’t going to be enough against teams in our league with such high skill.”
In the immediate, there were problems such as the Thunder not getting a shot on goal in three consecutive power plays, leaving goalie Eamon McAdam out to dry on multiple occasions and either missing basic passes or making passes to no one in particular.
The Thunder did score a power-play goal — from Robbie Payne in the third period — but by the end of the night they were still just 1 for 8 with the extra man, raising their season power-play percentage from 9.7 percent to 10 percent, which ties them for 24th out of 26 teams.
While McAdam might have faced one or two shots he would like back, he made all sorts of saves, including one breakaway, where no one could have blamed him if he hadn’t. Twice in the third period — when the Beast scored on four of the five shots they took — the Beast made him commit to an open shooter before sliding one more pass over to yet another teammate who had beaten his man and tapped it into an open net.
“You’ve got to stay between your guy and the net,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “We just didn’t do that enough today. It comes before that (scoring) shot. Obviously, if you’re tapping in a puck at the back door, something went wrong a long time before that, so we’ve got to fix that part of the game initially, so they’re not getting those opportunities in the first place.”
In both immediate and long-term, the Thunder have to figure out what they’re doing wrong against the Beast, who also scored eight goals against them the last time they played on Nov. 21. The Thunder meet Brampton again Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
“You’ve got to remember that’s two games in a row they’ve beaten us like that, and that doesn’t happen around here,” Summers said.
You have free articles remaining.
Summers intercepted a Beast pass and fed Hayden Verbeek for his third goal of the season and the Thunder’s first at 18:37 of the second period.
Beast 8, Thunder 2
Brampton 2 2 4 — 8
Adirondack 0 1 1 — 2
First period: 1, Brampton, Bradford 1 (Melancon, Clapperton), 3:03 (pp). 2, Brampton, Vallorani 7 (Pacan, Leavens), 6:02.
Second period: 3, Brampton, Henry 3 (Bourque, Robichaud), 12:58. 4, Brampton, Leavens 9 (Vallorani, Martenet), 13:34. 5, Adirondack, Verbeek 3 (Summers), 18:37.
Third period: 6, Brampton, Bradford 2 (Miller, Clapperton), 5:11. 7, Adirondack, Payne 4 (Summers), 5:27 (pp). 8, Brampton, Sparks 10, 14:18. 9, Brampton, Leef 4 (Robichaud, Vallorani), 16:11. 10, Brampton, Henry 4 (Leef), 18:34.
Power-plays: Brampton 1-3. Adirondack 1-8.
Goalies-saves: Brampton, Dubeau (32 shots-30 saves). Adirondack, McAdam (27-19).
A: 3,123.
Referee: Menniti.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.