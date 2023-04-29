ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — The Adirondack Thunder will try to keep their season going on Sunday when they visit the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

After dropping the first game, the Growlers have won three straight and would end the series with a win in Sunday's 2:30 p.m. game. The final four games in the best-of-seven series are behind held at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's.

The series is behind schedule due to travel issues that kept both teams from getting to Newfoundland after Game 3. Game 6, if necessary, will be held Monday night and Game 7 is scheduled for Wednesday.

Reading has already won its North Division semifinal series against Maine and will play the Adirondack/Newfoundland winner in the division finals.