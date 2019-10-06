{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder released six players, all forwards, from their roster Sunday.

Released were Bobby Dow, Hans Gorowsky, Cody Milan, Derek Petti, Austin Plevy and Marly Quince.

The Thunder open the regular season Friday at Maine.

