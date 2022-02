The Adirondack Thunder play a pair of road games this weekend against the Worcester Railers. The teams play Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

Adirondack has lost five straight road games. The Thunder remain in last place in the ECHL's North Division, one point behind Worcester.

The Thunder got forward Tyler Irvine back from the Utica Comets of the AHL on Friday. Forwards Luke Stevens and Peter MacArthur were placed on reserve.

