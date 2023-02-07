The Adirondack Thunder are on the road this week for three games in four days against the Newfoundland Growlers.

Adirondack faces the Growlers on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time each day.

The Thunder hope to bounce back from a 6-1 loss Saturday at Reading that dropped them back into a tie with Trois-Rivieres for fifth place in the ECHL's North Division.

Both Adirondack (15-20-6) and Trois-Rivieres have 36 points in the standings, but the Lions have played 44 games to the Thunder's 41.

In Newfoundland, the Thunder face the first-place Growlers (32-11-1), whom Adirondack has beaten three out of five times this season at home. They play at Newfoundland again in March, during the week of the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.

Asked their goals for this week's trip, Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said Friday, "Go up there and out-compete them. I think we match up well against them and they haven't liked playing against us so far this year, so we have to go up there with the same mentality we have here at the CIA: make it an ugly game and see who wants to handle that for 60 minutes."

The Thunder do not play again at home until Feb. 15 against Maine.