GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder traded forward Dylan Walchuk to the Cincinnati Cyclones. This completes the future considerations portion of the trade that sent Andrew Tessier to the Thunder on Oct. 23, 2018.
Walchuk, 27, accumulated 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 41 games last season with Adirondack after being acquired from Jacksonville in mid-December. In his first full ECHL season, Walchuk had a knack for being productive exactly when the team needed it, working his way up the lines when the team was shorthanded.
Also, forward Conor Riley has signed with Australian club CBR Brave, which is currently 12 games into its season. Riley finished with 21 goals and 14 assists in 58 games. The Australian league only runs through early September, and Riley was on Adirondack's final roster, so it is possible he will return to the Thunder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.