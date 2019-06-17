{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder traded forward Dylan Walchuk to the Cincinnati Cyclones. This completes the future considerations portion of the trade that sent Andrew Tessier to the Thunder on Oct. 23, 2018.

Walchuk, 27, accumulated 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 41 games last season with Adirondack after being acquired from Jacksonville in mid-December. In his first full ECHL season, Walchuk had a knack for being productive exactly when the team needed it, working his way up the lines when the team was shorthanded.

Also, forward Conor Riley has signed with Australian club CBR Brave, which is currently 12 games into its season. Riley finished with 21 goals and 14 assists in 58 games. The Australian league only runs through early September, and Riley was on Adirondack's final roster, so it is possible he will return to the Thunder.

