Thunder trade for defenseman Ivan Chukarov

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder acquired defenseman Ivan Chukarov on Sunday in a trade with Wheeling. The Thunder sent forward Nick Hutchison to the Nailers.

Chukarov didn't play during the 2020-21 season. Previously, he played parts of two seasons with the Worcester Railers. He played college hockey for UMass.

The Thunder finished their two-game preseason schedule on Saturday with a 4-2 loss to the Reading Royals. Ryan Smith and Nick Rivera scored for the Thunder. Brandon Kasel was in goal.

Adirondack opens the ECHL regular season Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena against Newfoundland.

