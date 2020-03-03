Thunder trade defenseman Beauvais for cash considerations

The Adirondack Thunder have traded defenseman Brett Beauvais to the Rapid City Rush for cash considerations.

Beauvais played in four games for the Thunder and had one assist.

Adirondack begins a three-game series in Newfoundland on Wednesday against the Growlers, with the other games to follow on Friday and Saturday.

The Thunder have 13 regular-season games remaining. They are in fifth place in the ECHL's North Division, six points behind Brampton for the division's final playoff spot.

The Growlers hold a three-point lead over Reading for first in the division and are 4-6 in their last 10 games. At home, however, they are 22-5.

