Thunder to host player signing event
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have scheduled a player signing event for Friday in downtown Glens Falls. The public is invited to attend.

The Thunder plan to announce player signings. Also, team president Jeff Mead will present a "State of the Thunder" address. Head coach Alex Loh will be on hand.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Suite 216 at the Bullpen Tavern, located on the second floor of 216 Glen St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Thunder lost their entire 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. Their home opener at Cool Insuring Arena is scheduled for Oct. 23.

