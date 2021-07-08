Thunder to host player signing event

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have scheduled a player signing event for Friday in downtown Glens Falls. The public is invited to attend.

The Thunder plan to announce player signings. Also, team president Jeff Mead will present a "State of the Thunder" address. Head coach Alex Loh will be on hand.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Suite 216 at the Bullpen Tavern, located on the second floor of 216 Glen St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Thunder lost their entire 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. Their home opener at Cool Insuring Arena is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0