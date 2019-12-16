Thunder to have two-game stand in Newfoundland

The Adirondack Thunder will play two games in two days, starting Tuesday, at Newfoundland. Game time for both contests is 5:30 p.m. Eastern.
The Thunder (11-11-2-3) have lost a season-high five in a row, but also earned three points during that time as a result of overtime and shootout games. They are in fourth place in the North Division with 27 points.
Newfoundland, the defending Kelly Cup champion and North Division leader, has scored an ECHL-high 112 goals in 28 games.