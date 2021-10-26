Thunder take on Worcester at home

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder host Worcester on Wednesday night in their second game of the season at Cool Insuring Arena. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Thunder opened the season on Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Newfoundland. Adirondack has another home game Saturday against Reading, then leaves town for a three-game road trip.

Worcester is 1-1 so far this season, with a 4-3 win and a 6-3 loss, both against the Maine Mariners. The Railers outshot Maine 54-34 in the loss. Nolan Vesey is Worcester's leading scorer with two goals.

