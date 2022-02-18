Thunder suffer another loss

GLENS FALLS — There were some unlucky bounces, some bad goals, some things that could make the Adirondack Thunder say it just wasn’t their night.

But the 6-4 loss to Trois-Rivieres on Friday was their fifth consecutive loss — tying a season-high — and there was no escaping that the Thunder aren’t playing well enough to make their own luck.

“Every coach I’ve ever had said, ‘make the bounces,’ ” captain Pete MacArthur said. “So we’ve got to compete.”

Trois-Rivieres took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals that snuck under Brandon Kasel (31 saves) and that he was screened on when the screener wasn’t moved out. Adirondack got on the scoreboard with the first of its three power-play goals at 16:10 when Shawn Weller, in the slot, made a sharp pass down low to Sebastian Vidmar, who put in his 10th of the season.

The 35-year-old Weller, a South Glens Falls native, is a veteran player, but was playing his initial game with the “hometown” Thunder.

“To be honest, I was a little more nervous than I thought I would be,” Weller said. “I was excited. It’s been a long time. There are a lot of people who followed my career over the years, and it’s just nice to give a little something back. I would have liked the result to be a little different, obviously, but it was good to get back in front of the hometown crowd.”

The Lions again went up by two, 3-1, early in the second period, but Shane Harper’s slap shot from outside the left circle cut the deficit to one goal at 13:26.

Unfortunately, 56 seconds later, Kasel misread a dump-in bounce off the boards and Olivier Archambault was there to shove it into the net.

Things got worse before they got better, as Julian Nantel stole the puck off Chris Lijdsman’s stick in the defensive zone and zipped one past Kasel for a 5-2 Lions lead at 7:00 of the third.

Adirondack answered 13 seconds later when Nick Rivera scored his ninth of the season by tipping in Blake Thompson’s shot.

Later, with a 5-on-3 advantage, MacArthur’s wrister from the right circle made it 5-4.

“Every year I’ve played here under Alex, we’ve always had a top-five power play,” said MacArthur, who has 25 points. “It’s fun to play on, especially with guys like Harper. We’ve got to generate five-on-five because teams are going to figure that out.”

Former Thunder Mathieu Brodeur scored his second goal at the Cool Insuring Arena this season at 13:03 on a slap shot that gave the Lions the cushion they needed.

Thunder coach Alex Loh said the game mirrored the losing streak in that it was frustrating.

“When those things aren’t going the right way, you have to find a way to battle through it,” Loh said. “Because while there may have been two unlucky goals, there were still four other ones that might not be. We just have to find a way to bear down and get pucks in, pucks out.

“We can put it together in spurts,” he added, “but it’s tough for us to put the full 60 minutes together. You worry about special teams going in, and those were excellent for us tonight, but something else drops off.”

Lions 6, Thunder 4 Trois-Rivieres;2;2;2 — 6 Adirondack;1;1;2 — 4 First Period — 1, Trois-Rivieres, Lariviere 6 (Leblanc, Gagnon), 5:54. 2, Trois-Rivieres, Chouinard 1 (Archambault, Montminy), 14:31. 3, Adirondack, Vidmar 10 (Weller, MacArthur), 16:10 (pp). Second Period — 4, Trois-Rivieres, Leblanc 8 (Galipeau, Auger), 4:14. 5, Adirondack, Harper 11 (Ryczek, Vidmar), 13:26 (pp). 6, Trois-Rivieres, Archambault 15, 14:22. Third Period — 7, Trois-Rivieres, Nantel 2, 7:00. 8, Adirondack, Rivera 9 (Thompson, Irvine), 7:13. 9, Adirondack, MacArthur 6 (Harper, Grasso), 10:35 (pp). 10, Trois-Rivieres, Brodeur 4 (Archambault, Galipeau), 13:03. Shots — Trois-Rivières 11-13-13—37; Adirondack 11-10-10—31. Power Plays — Trois-Rivieres 0-3, Adirondack 3-6. Goalies-saves — Trois-Rivieres, Berube (31 shots-27 saves). Adirondack, Kasel (37-31). Referee — MacPhee. A — 3,755.

