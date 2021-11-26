Thunder suffer 8-1 loss on home ice

GLENS FALLS — After Worcester scored twice within 36 seconds, putting the Railers ahead 3-1 midway through the second period, Adirondack Thunder coach Alex Loh called timeout to try to stop their momentum.

Oh, if it were only that simple.

The Railers scored a franchise-high five second-period goals en route to a shockingly easy 8-1 win over the Thunder on Friday at Cool Insuring Arena.

The loss dropped the Thunder to 5-8-1-0 and from fourth place to sixth in the ECHL's North Division. It moved them to 0-2 for the week in which they’ve allowed 14 goals.

Captain Pete MacArthur said it comes down to the team’s competitiveness.

“That’s the first thing that needs to change,” MacArthur said. “It’s not one guy, it’s the whole team. We wouldn’t win two levels below us right now with our compete level.”

After the first period, it’s surprising that MacArthur would say those words a couple of hours later. The Thunder took a 1-0 lead into the locker room when MacArthur backhanded in his fourth goal of the season 13 seconds before the end of the period. Colin Long gathered the puck off a missed Worcester pass and skated in before finding MacArthur.

The second period, however, was ugly. Ross Olsson, who finished with a hat trick, scored at 4:48 to tie it at 1, then put in his own rebound on the power play at 9:12 to give Worcester a 2-1 lead. Anthony Repaci then scored 36 seconds later for the 3-1 lead.

Liam Coughlin’s goal made it 4-1 Worcester, and the end of starting goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos’ night. He had faced 31 shots by that point.

But life was no easier for Mareks Mitens. Repaci scored again on another power-play tally at 16:15 and Worcester had a commanding 5-1 lead after two.

“That’s something we need to work on,” Long said. “We get scored on, it doesn’t have to be the end of the world. We need to collect ourselves and not freak out, so to speak.”

Insult met injury in the third period, as Worcester added a shorthanded goal by Jacob Hayhurst 28 seconds into the period, as well as its third power-play score of the night, this one by Olsson.

The third period was when Adirondack took its frustrations out, getting involved in three fights. All that did, however, was temporarily excite a crowd that had little to cheer about and result in 45 penalty minutes, as well as game misconducts for Alex Carrier and Chris Lijdsman.

In assessing the last two losses, Thunder coach Alex Loh said the problems are a mixture of physical and mental ones.

“That’s the frustrating part, that we’re not doing enough to stem the tide,” Loh said. “Because at the end of the day things will go wrong throughout the game, it’s how you react to it. Unfortunately the last couple of nights I don’t think we’ve reacted to it very well.”

The Thunder have a chance to salvage the week with a win over Maine, a division opponent that will see the Thunder for the first time this season.

“Certainly if they’re looking at the tape from our last couple of nights, they haven’t seen us at our best,” Loh said. “Four or five of (Worcester’s) goals tonight came after we had grade-A chances that we couldn’t score on and then it ended up in our net.”

Railers 8, Thunder 1 Worcester;0;5;3 — 8 Adirondack;1;0;0 — 1 First Period — 1, Adirondack, MacArthur 4 (Long), 19:47. Second Period — 2, Worcester, Olsson 3 (Spetz, Smotherman), 4:48. 3, Worcester, Olsson 4 (Repaci, Furgele), 9:12 (pp). 4, Worcester, Repaci 2 (Furgele, Smotherman), 9:48. 5, Worcester, Coughlin 2 (Callin, Christensen), 13:02. 6, Worcester, Repaci 3 (Christensen, Furgele), 16:15 (pp). Third Period — 7, Worcester, Hayhurst 4, :28 (sh). 8, Worcester, Olsson 5 (Hayhurst, Smotherman), 17:29 (pp). 9, Worcester, Smotherman 4, 18:56. Goalies-saves — Worcester, Ellis (32 shots-31 saves). Adirondack, Sakellaropoulos (31-27); Mitens (16-12). Power-plays — Worcester 3-5, Adirondack 0-1. Referee — Bernier. A — 2,849.

