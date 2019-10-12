{{featured_button_text}}

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester scored three times in the first 12 minutes of the game and went on to beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-1 on Saturday night at the DCU Center.

JD Dudek, Kyle Thomas and Jordan Samuels-Thomas each recorded a goal and an assist for the Railers, who were playing their season opener in front of 8,137 fans.

For Adirondack, it was quite a different result from Friday’s season opener, a 5-2 victory over Maine. Ryan Walker scored the only goal for the Thunder in the second period.

Jakub Skarek was in goal for the Railers, stopping 24 of 25 shots. Michael McNiven took the loss for the visitors.

Worcester came out storming, outshooting the Thunder 13-3 in the first period. Samuels-Thomas scored 4:10 into the game, followed by Thomas at 7:57 and Barry Almeida at 11:34 on the power play.

Adirondack had six chances on the power play without a goal.

The Thunder continue their season-starting three-game road trip on Monday with an afternoon game in Brampton, Ontario. They play their home opener on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena against Worcester.

