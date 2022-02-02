Thunder start week with shootout win

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder always seem to do well when good teams from outside the North Division come to Cool Insuring Arena.

Wednesday night was no exception. The Thunder rallied three times against Fort Wayne before winning the ECHL game 4-3 in a shootout.

In the shootout, Shane Harper — who scored the Thunder’s second goal of the game — scored on the team’s first attempt. Alex Sakellaropoulos made all three saves, including a nifty kick save on the Komets’ final try, to give Adirondack (15-17-2) a much-needed win after two disappointing losses last weekend.

“It was awesome,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “The guys were dialed in right from the start. ... Hopefully that’s just the blueprint moving forward.

“Especially the way we won,” Loh added. “Getting a big power-play goal, Saks was really good in the shootout and guys just stepping up. Two points are two points right now, and we’ll take it.”

Fort Wayne, which is the defending Kelly Cup champion and currently in second place in the Central Division, led 3-2 entering the third period, but Jake Ryczek notched his fifth goal of the season, during a power play, on a sharp shot off the top pipe and in.

In the overtime, Fort Wayne committed three penalties, keeping the Thunder in a two-man advantage for most of it, but they couldn’t connect.

In the shootout, Harper said he put some thought into what he wanted to do.

“I have a couple of go-tos, and it kind of depends on the ice condition,” said Harper, who collected his ninth goal of the year in the second period. “And the ice condition was very poor, there was a lot of snow buildup. I didn’t really want to handle the puck, I wanted to shoot it.”

Luke Stevens, the big 6-foot-5, 207-pound forward, earned his first professional goal in the first period to tie it at 1. He scored on a low-angle shot after Fort Wayne goalie Jiri Patera dove for a loose puck and wasn’t back in position fully.

“It feels like it’s been a long time coming,” Stevens said of the goal. “I felt like I’ve been playing good hockey here the last month, getting a lot of chances and for whatever reason I couldn’t score. This one feels good to get the monkey off the back.”

Robbie Payne found Harper for his goal, and Payne was involved in a fight with the Fort Wayne bench at 11:15 of the third. Payne only called it “a dirty play,” not preferring to say anymore, though the Komets’ Zach Tolkinen received a match penalty for intent to injure.

“This win feels really good because we’ve been really reeling here. A shootout win is going to feel good going into (Friday),” Stevens said.

The win improved Adirondack’s record to 4-0 against the Komets in the last five years.

Thunder 4, Komets 3 (SO) Fort Wayne;1;2;0;0;0 — 3 Adirondack;1;1;1;0;1 — 4 First Period — 1, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 6 (Pochiro), 5:33 (pp). 2, Adirondack, Stevens 1 (Grasso), 9:51. Second Period — 3, Fort Wayne, Boudrais 10 (Roy, Jones), 2:11. 4, Adirondack, Harper 9 (Payne, Masonius), 3:33. 5, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 5, 7:33 (pp). Third Period — 6, Adirondack, Ryczek 5 (MacArthur, Vidmar), 15:38 (pp). Overtime — None. Shootout — Adirondack (Harper-G, MacArthur-NG, Stevens-NG). Fort Wayne (Graber-NG, Pochiro-NG, Boudrais-NG). Goalies-saves — Fort Wayne, Patera (45 shots-42 saves). Adirondack, Sakellaropoulos (30-27). Power Plays — Fort Wayne 2-4, Adirondack 1-7. Referee — Rounds. A — 1,456.

NOTE: This story has been corrected to show that it was Robbie Payne who was involved in a fight at the Fort Wayne bench.

