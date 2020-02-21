Thunder start the weekend right with 6-1 victory

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder players called this a make-or-break weekend. They started down the “make” path Friday, and they got some hats for their efforts.
John Edwardh scored a hat trick, Matt Salhany added two goals and Eamon McAdam was solid in goal as the Thunder dominated in a 6-1 win over Brampton at Cool Insuring Arena.
“I think our work ethic has been there,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said of both Friday’s win and the recent southern trip, where the Thunder got four out of six points. “Our speed has been there, but it’s also just that second and third effort that has gotten us a few more pucks than we’ve given up.”
The six goals came in just two periods, as the Beast held a 1-0 lead after the first period. Edwardh tied it at 3:59 of the second when he took a pass from Casey Pierro-Zabotel while between two defensemen, hung on to the puck and slid a backhander in.
“It was a good play by Zabby,” Edwardh said. “He kind of faked a dump-in, so the guy moved his stick and gave me the opportunity to get in there.”
Salhany’s first goal, which made it 2-1 three and a half minutes later, was an example of Loh’s remark about second effort. He chased his own long rebound, skated back in the slot and ripped one over starting goalie Alex Dubeau.
Adironack made it 3-1 at 11:34 of the second with an extra skater during a delayed penalty. Edwardh used a shortened slap shot to score and send Dubeau to the bench in favor of Andrew D’Agostini.
“We found ourselves in a hole many times this year; second period especially we haven’t played so well,” Salhany said. “So it’s great to come out and get the bounces, get momentum going our way and not look back.”
The Thunder made things equally difficult for D’Agostini. Salhany intercepted the puck and scored on a shorthanded breakaway just 1:33 into the third to make it 4-1.
Adirondack added to its special teams tallies when Mike Szmatula’s slap shot gave the Thunder a power-play goal at 6:51.
Then, with 4:57 left, Edwardh intercepted the puck, got between two defenders and backhanded the puck high into the net to cause hats to rain down onto the ice.
“It may not be the most attendance-wise,” Edwardh said of Cool Insuring Arena, “but it’s gotta be one of the loudest buildings I’ve ever been in in this league.”
The win improved Adirondack’s record to 20-22-8-5, giving it 53 points, now eight behind Brampton for fourth place (and the last playoff spot) in the North Division. The Thunder next face a red-hot Maine team on Saturday.
“I certainly brought it up,” Loh said of the emphasis on this weekend, “but the guys are pretty aware of what the standings look like right now. We recognize if we want to catch Brampton and Maine in the standings, you’ve got to beat them when you play them, so that’s step one tonight and another big one tomorrow.”
Thunder 6, Beast 1
Brampton 1 0 0 — 1
Adirondack 0 3 3 — 6
First Period — 1, Brampton, Todd 11, 8:28 (pp).
Second Period — 2, Adirondack, Edwardh 14 (Pierro-Zabotel), 3:59. 3, Adirondack, Salhany 19, 7:30. 4, Adirondack, Edwardh 15 (Salhany, Curti).
Third Period — 5, Adirondack, Salhany 20, 1:33 (sh). 6, Adirondack, Szmatula 19 (Larsson, Curti), 6:51 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Edwardh 16, 15:03.
Power-plays: Brampton 1-5. Adirondack 1-6.
Goalies-saves: Brampton, Dubeau (20 shots-17 saves), D’Agostini (16-13). Adirondack, McAdam (25-24).
A: 3,164.
Referee: Lekun.
