Thunder start the weekend right with 6-1 victory

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder players called this a make-or-break weekend. They started down the “make” path Friday, and they got some hats for their efforts.

John Edwardh scored a hat trick, Matt Salhany added two goals and Eamon McAdam was solid in goal as the Thunder dominated in a 6-1 win over Brampton at Cool Insuring Arena.

“I think our work ethic has been there,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said of both Friday’s win and the recent southern trip, where the Thunder got four out of six points. “Our speed has been there, but it’s also just that second and third effort that has gotten us a few more pucks than we’ve given up.”

The six goals came in just two periods, as the Beast held a 1-0 lead after the first period. Edwardh tied it at 3:59 of the second when he took a pass from Casey Pierro-Zabotel while between two defensemen, hung on to the puck and slid a backhander in.

“It was a good play by Zabby,” Edwardh said. “He kind of faked a dump-in, so the guy moved his stick and gave me the opportunity to get in there.”