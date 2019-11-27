GLENS FALLS — Their ECHL schedule doesn't allow the Adirondack Thunder players to enjoy too much turkey and apple pie on Thanksgiving, but whatever they do eat will taste better after Wednesday.
Kicking off a three-game homestand over the next four days, the Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period en route to a 4-2 win over Indy before 2,842 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.
"I think that first period went about as good as you could hope," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "Couple turnovers and they got a couple scoring chances, but Eamon (McAdam) played really well, so can't be upset with that. Set the tone and just sort of rode it out the rest of the game."
Mike Szmatula notched his fourth goal of the season just 1 minute, 2 seconds into the game when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Colby Sissons to Indy goalie Charles Williams' glove side.
He got his second of the game at 17:49 of the period when he exited the penalty box and defenseman Kelly Summers spotted him for a long pass all alone just outside Indy's blue line. Once again, he beat Williams glove-side.
"I think every time you're in the box, you're hoping you get a breakaway, and it never really happens," Szmatula said. "That was probably my first one ever. It was a great play by Summers to be patient with me getting out."
Casey Pierro-Zabotel made it a 3-0 Thunder lead at 13:20 of the second when he rushed past his defender and took Conor Riley's pass.
Even though the Fuel got one back, Summers increased it to a 4-1 lead at 6:31 of the third on a one-timer from Ara Nazarian, who continues to have an impressive rookie campaign.
What got the biggest cheer of the night, though, was defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst's fight with former Manchester player Craig Wyszomirski — long a thorn in the Thunder's side. Verpaelst struck some solid blows and got a rousing cheer from the crowd after the fight and when he left the penalty box.
McAdam made 24 saves to earn his fourth win this season.
The homestand continues Friday against North Division foe Brampton.
You have free articles remaining.
Thunder 4, Fuel 2
Indy 0 1 1 – 2
Adirondack 2 1 1 – 4
First period: 1, Adirondack, Szmatula 4 (Sissons, Salhany), 1:04. 2, Adirondack, Szmatula 5 (Summers, Verpaelst), 17:49.
Second period: 3, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 8 (Riley, Henry), 13:20. 4, Indy, McLaughlin 4 (Noel), 14:47.
Third period: 5, Adirondack, Summers 4 (Nazarian, Salhany), 6:31. 6, Indy, Plouff (Watson), 12:08.
Power-play Opportunities: Indy 0-4, Adirondack 0-3.
Goalies-saves: Indy, Williams (27 shots-23 saves). Adirondack, McAdam (26-24).
A: 2,842.
Referee: Garon.
