Thunder start grueling stretch of 5 games in 6 days

GLENS FALLS — The only person who has put in more miles than the Adirondack Thunder will in the next six days is Santa Claus. And he doesn’t have to stop at the Canadian border for customs.

The Thunder will travel to Maine on Thursday morning for a 7 p.m. game, the first of five games in six days. After the Maine game, they come back to Glens Falls for a pair of home games on Friday and Saturday. Then it’s off to Brampton for a Monday game before wrapping up 2019 in Glens Falls against Brampton on New Year’s Eve.

The Thunder have lost their last nine games, but have been right there in most of the contests. They’ve lost the nine games by 13 goals, including two by overtime and three by shootout.

“We’ve had some good games mixed in, but we’ve played good teams that are taking advantage of us,” Thunder forward Robbie Payne said Saturday, following the team’s 4-3 shootout loss to Maine. “When you lose a few games in a row, it definitely gets in your head a little bit. You just need one to get back, and once you get that one, you can get on a roll again.”

The Thunder have made their share of transactions — and they got goalie Eamon McAdam back from Binghamton over the break — and aren’t averse to more to try to fix things, but the schedule doesn’t do them any favors.