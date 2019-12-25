Thunder start grueling stretch of 5 games in 6 days

GLENS FALLS — The only person who has put in more miles than the Adirondack Thunder will in the next six days is Santa Claus. And he doesn’t have to stop at the Canadian border for customs.
The Thunder will travel to Maine on Thursday morning for a 7 p.m. game, the first of five games in six days. After the Maine game, they come back to Glens Falls for a pair of home games on Friday and Saturday. Then it’s off to Brampton for a Monday game before wrapping up 2019 in Glens Falls against Brampton on New Year’s Eve.
The Thunder have lost their last nine games, but have been right there in most of the contests. They’ve lost the nine games by 13 goals, including two by overtime and three by shootout.
“We’ve had some good games mixed in, but we’ve played good teams that are taking advantage of us,” Thunder forward Robbie Payne said Saturday, following the team’s 4-3 shootout loss to Maine. “When you lose a few games in a row, it definitely gets in your head a little bit. You just need one to get back, and once you get that one, you can get on a roll again.”
The Thunder have made their share of transactions — and they got goalie Eamon McAdam back from Binghamton over the break — and aren’t averse to more to try to fix things, but the schedule doesn’t do them any favors.
“There honestly isn’t even time to make trades because our games are coming so close to our travel, you can’t afford to lose the body while you wait for another body to come in,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said Saturday. “You’re kind of handcuffed there a little bit.”
Loh mentioned that 14 players who started the year with the Thunder aren’t on the ice now because of call-ups, trades and injuries, but he also noted that’s always the way in the ECHL.
“The guys here have shown they can do what they need to do to win, we just have to find a way to finish the job,” Loh said.
