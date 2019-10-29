GLENS FALLS — Four members of the Adirondack Thunder took a very important step away from the game last Sunday.
The players visited the children at the Ronald McDonald House in Albany for their annual Halloween party. They decorated goalie masks and pumpkins, and got to spend time with kids who are facing tough circumstances.
The House provides a home away from home, free of charge, for families with children who are terminally ill or undergoing treatment at Albany Medical Center Hospital for life-threatening illnesses or injuries.
Veterans Mike Szmatula and Jake Linhart joined rookies Tommy Parran and Craig Martin on the trip to Albany. Both Parran and Martin had done service and outreach during their college careers, but the Ronald McDonald House was a new experience.
“It was awesome, it was humbling,” Parran said. “Just the positive attitude of the kids and how happy they were that we were there. And it wasn’t even about us being there, it was just being able to spend time with them. We played with Tonka trucks and Thomas the Tank Engine and Hot Wheels, and we painted masks and pumpkins. It was good just to be there and spend time, not for anybody but the kids.”
“It was awesome,” Martin said. “I think they said there were 25 bedrooms in the house, so they all seemed super excited to see us. It was great to see them have a smile on their face with everything they’re going through. It was a great experience.”
Thunder coach Alex Loh said he’s glad to have the organization give back to the community in any way.
You have free articles remaining.
“If we can put a smile on a face, then it’s worth our time, no questions asked,” Loh said. “It’s easy to get in your own bubble in this profession. You eat, sleep and drink hockey, for the most part, for 10 months out of the year, so it’s good to see what the real world is all about.”
Martin echoed the sentiment, noting, “One of the little guys said he has four new buddies now, so it’s great that we could do that for those guys.”
Parran said the players talked to the house director about the possibility of bringing some of the kids to watch a game.
“That would be awesome to have them up here for an afternoon or night game, whatever works for them. Any service opportunity available, I’m sure there’s a fair number of us that would like to explore that,” Parran said.
The Thunder are working with Ed Lewi Associates, a public relations, marketing and special events firm, this season. Their hope is to increase awareness of the Capital Region’s only professional hockey team, especially south of the Glens Falls area.
“We’re happy to do as much as they want,” Loh said. “We’ll just work with them on however they want to manage it.”
NOTES: The Thunder traded for defenseman Ryan Black from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations on Monday. Black, 24, played in one game for Utah. Prior to this season, he played four years for Northern Michigan University, where he recorded two goals and 33 assists in 141 games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.