Thunder snap losing streak behind Payne, Harper, Sakellaropoulos

GLENS FALLS — Robbie Payne said he’s made a bit of a living in pro hockey cleaning up the puck.

Thursday night, the Adirondack Thunder winger was in the right spot for a pair of huge second-period goals, propelling the team to a 5-3 ECHL victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

With Shane Harper adding two goals and Alex Sakellaropoulos backstopping the effort with some spectacular saves, the Thunder snapped their five-game losing streak with authority.

“This is a massive win for us coming into this homestand,” Harper said. “We haven’t had many wins lately, but we have been playing well. It’s nice to get back in the win column.”

“I think we did a great job all 60 minutes — that’s definitely a big win at home,” said Sakellaropoulos, who sprawled, kicked and blocked his way to 27 saves. “We’d like to string some wins together now.”

Adirondack, which improved to 14-15-2, had been 1-6-1 since Jan. 1. However, the Thunder started their six-game homestand by overcoming their usual second-period woes in their first Thursday night game since 2016.

After allowing two goals early in the period, the Thunder kept up the pressure on Trois-Rivieres, the Quebec-based team that is currently playing all road games because of COVID restrictions at home.

Payne tied the score 2-2 with 6:42 left in the second, cleaning up a rebound of shots by Jordan Kaplan and Chris Lijdsman.

Three minutes later, Payne pumped in a loose puck in front of the Lions’ net to give Adirondack the lead for good, 3-2.

“I’ve kind of made my career out of that,” said Payne, who has 14 goals this season. “I have a few that’ll look pretty, but a lot of my goals are me getting in the right spots. People say it’s lucky, but you have to be in the right spot when they bounce to you and make a play.”

“Robbie’s goals are an excellent example of how you have to score goals in professional hockey sometimes,” Adirondack head coach Alex Loh said. “It’s not always pretty, but for him to dig out those rebounds, having guys going hard at the net, it was really nice to see.”

Added Harper: “We went down 2-1 and we didn’t quit, we kept the pressure on, so that’s something big for our team.”

Harper scored his second goal of the game early in the third period on a top-shelf slapper from the left faceoff circle. Then, with 1:46 left, Sebastian Vidmar — freshly released from the penalty box — picked up the puck and scored on an empty net for a 5-2 lead. The Lions scored in the final minute.

Sakellaropoulos set the tone early by making some outstanding saves, some on back-to-back shots. His best came on a skate save on an attempted wraparound by the Lions’ William Leblanc in the third period.

“You can definitely tell it fired up the whole bench,” Sakellaropoulos said of his early stops. “It changed the momentum in our favor the rest of the period. That’s just me doing my job and the boys did the rest.”

“He made a couple of big saves early, and those are game-changers, because if you get out on the wrong foot, lose the momentum early, it’s hard to get it back,” Loh said. “He made some really quality saves — that gave the guys some confidence, that allows you to play a little more freely, play more in the offensive zone and it sort of snowballs from there.”

Shawn St.-Amant, Francis Meilleur and Nicolas Lariviere netted goals for the Lions (16-11-0-1), with Tristan Berube collecting 33 saves.

The rare Thursday night game — a makeup of a game postponed by COVID cases in December — was sparsely attended by an announced crowd of 2,309.

Adirondack hosts Reading on Friday night and Trois-Rivieres again on Saturday. Both games are set for 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Thunder 5, Lions 3 Trois-Rivieres;0;2;1 — 3 Adirondack;1;2;2 — 5 First Period — 1, Adirondack, Harper 6 (Vidmar, Meyer), 10:54. Second Period — 2, Trois-Rivieres, St.-Amant (Hillis, Leblanc), 1:44. 3, Trois-Rivieres, Meilleur 1 (Lariviere, D'Aoust), 8:09. 4, Adirondack, Payne 13 (Lijdsman, Kaplan), 13:18. 5, Adirondack, Payne 14 (Vidmar), 16:18. Third Period — 6, Adirondack, Harper 7 (Ryczek, Grasso), 5:11 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Vidmar 5 (Lijdsman), 18:14 (en). 8, Trois-Rivieres, Lariviere 3 (Gagnon, D'Aoust), 19:13. Goalies-saves — Berube (TR) 37 shots, 33 saves. Sakellaropoulos (A) 30-27. Power plays — Trois-Rivieres 0-2, Adirondack 1-4. Referee — Phaneuf. A — 2,309.

