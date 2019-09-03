{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed veteran forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.

Pierro-Zabotel, 30, enters the season as the ECHL's active points leader with 504 (149 goals, 355 assists) in 558 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound forward played eight games with the Allen Americans last season before suffering an injury. Adirondack is Pierro-Zabotel's eighth ECHL team. He was a member of two Kelly Cup championship teams with Allen in 2015-16 and Colorado in 2016-17.

"It's not every day you have the opportunity to add a player like Casey," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a press release. "His resume speaks for itself, which includes Kelly Cups in 2016 and 2017. His offensive contributions will be welcomed alongside his veteran leadership."

