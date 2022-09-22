Thunder sign veteran defenseman Daniel Maggio

Maggio, 31, last played in the ECHL in 2018-19 with Norfolk, seeing action in 31 games and recording two goals, seven assists and 94 penalty minutes. A native of Windsor, Ontario, Maggio was drafted in 2009 by the New York Rangers and played in 174 games in the AHL and 153 in the ECHL. He has racked up more than 1,000 penalty minutes and 76 points in his career.