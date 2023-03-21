Tuesday was a busy day for the Adirondack Thunder.

On a day when Shane Harper was named ECHL Player of the Week, the team made a flurry of player moves. One of the new players has a connection to the Adirondack Red Wings.

The Thunder signed Ferris State defenseman Matt Slick and Michigan State forward Erik Middendorf to standard player contracts on Tuesday. Middendorf's uncle is Max Middendorf, who play for the Red Wings of the AHL during the Calder Cup-winning season of 1991-92.

The Thunder also got goalie Jake Theut and forward Patrick Grasso back from Utica of the AHL on Tuesday. Forward Xavier Parent and goalie Mike Robinson were called up by Utica.

The Thunder visit Worcester on Wednesday, the first of three straight games against the team they are chasing for the final playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division. Adirondack hosts the Railers on Friday and Saturday during the team's “Stick it to Cancer” weekend at Cool Insuring Arena.

Harper, the Adirondack captain, earned the ECHL's weekly award for the second time in his career. He recorded three goals and four assists in the Thunder's three-game series at Newfoundland last week. In 53 games this season, Harper leads the team with 42 assists and 61 points.

Erik Middendorf played two seasons at Michigan State, netting 19 goals and 17 assists in 73 games. Previous to that he played for Colorado College. He also played with the Chicago Steel of the United State Hockey League and was on various United States National development teams.

Slick, a Buffalo native, was captain of the Ferris State team this past season. He played four season prior to that with the College of Holy Cross.

Theut had been Adirondack's No. 1 goalie before he was called up to Utica. Grasso remains the Thunder's leading goal-scorer with 27 goals.

Robinson, who went to Utica along with Parent, was only recently signed by the Thunder. He made three starts for the Thunder upon his arrival from the Southern Professional Hockey League. He is one of eight goalies the club has used this season.