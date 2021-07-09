Thunder sign three veterans

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed Shane Harper, Pete MacArthur and Rob Bordson on Friday, three familiar faces who are the first players welcomed for the upcoming season.

Harper, who once played for the Adirondack Phantoms of the AHL, has played 639 professional games. He was on hand Friday during a Thunder press conference held in Suite 216 above The Bullpen in downtown Glens Falls.

MacArthur, 35, rejoins the Thunder after playing the 2019-20 season in Italy. The Clifton Park native has played 164 games with the Thunder in past seasons.

Bordson played with the Phantoms from 2011 to 2014 and was captain of the Thunder in the beginning of the 2015-16 season.

The Thunder lost their entire 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. Team president Jeff Mead said the team already has 1,000 season tickets, ahead of where they expected to be at this point in the summer.

