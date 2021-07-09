Thunder sign three veterans

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed Shane Harper, Pete MacArthur and Rob Bordson on Friday, three familiar faces who are the first players welcomed for the upcoming season.
Harper, who once played for the Adirondack Phantoms of the AHL, has played 639 professional games. He was on hand Friday during a Thunder press conference held in Suite 216 above The Bullpen in downtown Glens Falls.
MacArthur, 35, rejoins the Thunder after playing the 2019-20 season in Italy. The Clifton Park native has played 164 games with the Thunder in past seasons.
Bordson played with the Phantoms from 2011 to 2014 and was captain of the Thunder in the beginning of the 2015-16 season.
The Thunder lost their entire 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. Team president Jeff Mead said the team already has 1,000 season tickets, ahead of where they expected to be at this point in the summer.
A full story and more photos will be posted later in the evening.
Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
Thunder Schedule
Oct. 23;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27;WORCESTER, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30;READING, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Newfoundland
Nov. 6;at Newfoundland
Nov. 7;at Newfoundland
Nov. 12;UTAH, 7 p.m.
Nov. 13;UTAH, 7 p.m.
Nov. 14;UTAH, 3 p.m.
Nov. 17;at Idaho
Nov. 19;at Idaho
Nov. 20;at Idaho
Nov. 24;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.
Nov. 26;WORCESTER, 7 p.m.
Nov. 27;MAINE, 7 p.m.
Dec. 3;at Worcester
Dec. 4;at Maine
Dec. 5;at Maine
Dec. 10;READING, 7 p.m.
Dec. 11;at Reading
Dec. 12;MAINE, 3 p.m.
Dec. 17;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.
Dec. 18;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.
Dec. 19;NEWFOUNDLAND, 3 p.m.
Dec. 27;at Trois Rivieres
Dec. 29;at Reading
Dec. 31;NEWFOUNDLAND, 5 p.m.
Jan. 1;at Maine
Jan. 2;TROIS RIVIERES, 3 p.m.
Jan. 5;at Trois Rivieres
Jan. 7;MAINE, 7 p.m.
Jan. 8;at Maine
Jan. 9;at Maine
Jan. 12;at Reading
Jan. 14;at Trois Rivieres
Jan. 15;at Trois Rivieres
Jan. 21;READING, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22;at Worcester
Jan. 23;at Worcester
Jan. 28;READING, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29;TROIS RIVIERES, 7 p.m.
Feb. 2;FORT WAYNE, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4;FORT WAYNE, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5;FORT WAYNE, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8;at Reading
Feb. 12;at Worcester
Feb. 13;at Worcester
Feb. 18;TROIS RIVIERES, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26;MAINE, 7 p.m.
March 2;at Trois Rivieres
March 4;at Newfoundland
March 5;at Newfoundland
March 6;at Newfoundland
March 11;at Worcester
March 12;WORCESTER, 7 p.m.
March 13;MAINE, 3 p.m.
March 16;at Maine
March 18;at Reading
March 19;at Reading
March 20;at Reading
March 23;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.
March 25;WORCESTER, 7 p.m.
March 26;WORCESTER, 7 p.m.
April 1;at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
April 2;MAINE, 7 p.m.
April 3;MAINE, 3 p.m.
April 6;at Reading
April 10;WORCESTER, 3 p.m.
April 15;READING, 7 p.m.
April 16;at Reading
April 17;NEWFOUNDLAND, 3 p.m.
Home games in all CAPS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Greg Brownell
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.