Thunder sign three veterans
Thunder sign three veterans

Thunder signings

Dan Miner (left) interviews Shane Harper after the announcement that Harper had signed with the Adirondack Thunder. At right are coach Alex Loh and team president Jeff Mead.

 Greg Brownell,

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed Shane Harper, Pete MacArthur and Rob Bordson on Friday, three familiar faces who are the first players welcomed for the upcoming season.

Harper, who once played for the Adirondack Phantoms of the AHL, has played 639 professional games. He was on hand Friday during a Thunder press conference held in Suite 216 above The Bullpen in downtown Glens Falls.

MacArthur, 35, rejoins the Thunder after playing the 2019-20 season in Italy. The Clifton Park native has played 164 games with the Thunder in past seasons.

Bordson played with the Phantoms from 2011 to 2014 and was captain of the Thunder in the beginning of the 2015-16 season.

The Thunder lost their entire 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. Team president Jeff Mead said the team already has 1,000 season tickets, ahead of where they expected to be at this point in the summer.

A full story and more photos will be posted later in the evening.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

Thunder Schedule

Oct. 23;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27;WORCESTER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30;READING, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5;at Newfoundland

Nov. 6;at Newfoundland

Nov. 7;at Newfoundland

Nov. 12;UTAH, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13;UTAH, 7 p.m.

Nov. 14;UTAH, 3 p.m.

Nov. 17;at Idaho

Nov. 19;at Idaho

Nov. 20;at Idaho

Nov. 24;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26;WORCESTER, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27;MAINE, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3;at Worcester

Dec. 4;at Maine

Dec. 5;at Maine

Dec. 10;READING, 7 p.m.

Dec. 11;at Reading

Dec. 12;MAINE, 3 p.m.

Dec. 17;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19;NEWFOUNDLAND, 3 p.m.

Dec. 27;at Trois Rivieres

Dec. 29;at Reading

Dec. 31;NEWFOUNDLAND, 5 p.m.

Jan. 1;at Maine

Jan. 2;TROIS RIVIERES, 3 p.m.

Jan. 5;at Trois Rivieres

Jan. 7;MAINE, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8;at Maine

Jan. 9;at Maine

Jan. 12;at Reading

Jan. 14;at Trois Rivieres

Jan. 15;at Trois Rivieres

Jan. 21;READING, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22;at Worcester

Jan. 23;at Worcester

Jan. 28;READING, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29;TROIS RIVIERES, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2;FORT WAYNE, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4;FORT WAYNE, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5;FORT WAYNE, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8;at Reading

Feb. 12;at Worcester

Feb. 13;at Worcester

Feb. 18;TROIS RIVIERES, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26;MAINE, 7 p.m.

March 2;at Trois Rivieres

March 4;at Newfoundland

March 5;at Newfoundland

March 6;at Newfoundland

March 11;at Worcester

March 12;WORCESTER, 7 p.m.

March 13;MAINE, 3 p.m.

March 16;at Maine

March 18;at Reading

March 19;at Reading

March 20;at Reading

March 23;NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m.

March 25;WORCESTER, 7 p.m.

March 26;WORCESTER, 7 p.m.

April 1;at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

April 2;MAINE, 7 p.m.

April 3;MAINE, 3 p.m.

April 6;at Reading

April 10;WORCESTER, 3 p.m.

April 15;READING, 7 p.m.

April 16;at Reading

April 17;NEWFOUNDLAND, 3 p.m.

Home games in all CAPS

