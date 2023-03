GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed RPI captain Kyle Hallbauer to a contract on Monday.

Hallbauer, a defenseman, had two goals and 11 assists in 35 games with RPI this season. In four seasons at the Troy-based school he recorded seven goals, 29 assists and 131 blocked shots.

The Thunder return home on Wednesday to face the Maine Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena. Two of their three weekend games will also be on home ice.