Thunder sign rookie Rivera

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed rookie forward Nick Rivera to a contract for the 2020-21 season.
Rivera, 24, is coming off his senior season at Minnesota State University, where he served as captain for the past two years. A native of Pacific Palisades, California, he accumulated 34 goals and 26 assists in 151 games throughout his four-year career. The Mavericks were the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's regular-season champions in three of Rivera's four seasons with the program.
