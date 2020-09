GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed forward Josh French for the 2020-21 season.

A rookie, French is coming off a four-year career at Minnesota State University (Mankato), where he played in 149 games and finished with 14 goals and 23 assists.

He was a part of three Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship teams and one postseason championship team in 2018-19.

