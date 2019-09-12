{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed rookie forward Bobby Dow for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.

Dow, 20, spent last season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He totaled 20 goals and 23 assists in 62 games. In 2017-18, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder played for the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League and had 24 points in 63 games. 

“We are excited to see what Bobby can bring to the table this season,” Thunder head coach Alex Loh said in a release. “He put up some solid numbers in juniors and has playoff experience. We are hoping that his transition to the pro game is a smooth one and that he can be a fine piece in our organization.”

