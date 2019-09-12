GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed rookie forward Bobby Dow for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.
Dow, 20, spent last season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He totaled 20 goals and 23 assists in 62 games. In 2017-18, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder played for the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League and had 24 points in 63 games.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
“We are excited to see what Bobby can bring to the table this season,” Thunder head coach Alex Loh said in a release. “He put up some solid numbers in juniors and has playoff experience. We are hoping that his transition to the pro game is a smooth one and that he can be a fine piece in our organization.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.