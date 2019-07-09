{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed forward Craig Martin for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.

Martin, 24, recorded 75 points in 134 games with Quinnipiac in the ECAC. During his most recent senior season, Martin scored 11 goals to go with 19 assists in 38 games.

