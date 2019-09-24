{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed forward Cody Milan for the 2019-20 season.

Milan, 23, most recently played at Michigan State University, where the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder played for four seasons. He recorded 16 goals and 37 assists in 122 games. His older brother, Dan, has played in the ECHL for the past seven seasons.

"We're excited to have Cody on board for this season," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a release. "He has poise and has shown that he can put up points. He should be a good fit in our system, and we look forward to seeing what he has in store for his rookie year with us in Glens Falls."

