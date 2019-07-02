GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed forward Hans Gorowsky on Tuesday for the 2019-2020 season.
Gorowsky, 24, signed with the Thunder following his senior season at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. He picked up his first two professional goals on March 17 in a 6-3 win over the Reading Royals.
"I'm so excited to return to Glens Falls this season," Gorowsky said in a release. "I had an incredible experience last spring after my college season and felt there wouldn't be a better place to develop on and off the ice."
Gorowsky had 26 goals and 24 assists in 136 games for Alabama-Huntsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.