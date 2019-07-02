{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed forward Hans Gorowsky on Tuesday for the 2019-2020 season.

Gorowsky, 24, signed with the Thunder following his senior season at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. He picked up his first two professional goals on March 17 in a 6-3 win over the Reading Royals.

"I'm so excited to return to Glens Falls this season," Gorowsky said in a release. "I had an incredible experience last spring after my college season and felt there wouldn't be a better place to develop on and off the ice."

Gorowsky had 26 goals and 24 assists in 136 games for Alabama-Huntsville.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments