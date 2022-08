GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday announced the signing of goalie Jake Theut for the 2022-23 season.

The 28-year-old Theut played in 31 games last season with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL, going 9-14-4 with a .903 save percentage. He also played with Norfolk and Greenville in the ECHL.

Theut, a native of Washington, Michigan, is listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. He played Division I college hockey at Northeastern and the University of Alabama-Huntsville.