GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed a veteran American Hockey League forward on Monday, Felix Girard, as well as a forward, Robbie Payne, who split time between the AHL and ECHL
Girard has played 356 AHL gamess over the past five season with the Milwaukee Admirals, San Antonio Rampage and Manitoba Moose. During that time, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward recorded 36 goals and 28 assists.
"It's not often that you come across a guy with the experience Felix has," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a release. "Felix will be a great addition to our group of guys, and we're looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the table."
Payne joins the Thunder following his first full pro season in which he played in 29 games with the Texas Stars of the AHL and 13 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. Payne had two goals and four assists for Texas and six goals and six assists for Idaho.
"Robbie is going to be a real asset for us this season," Loh said. "He got plenty of AHL experience right out of college and he knows the ECHL a bit, too."
The Thunder begin their fifth ECHL season on Friday at Maine.
