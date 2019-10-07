{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed a veteran American Hockey League forward on Monday, Felix Girard.

The Levis, Quebec native has played 356 AHL gamess over the past five season with the Milwaukee Admirals, San Antonio Rampage and Manitoba Moose. During that time, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward recorded 36 goals and 28 assists.

"It's not often that you come across a guy with the experience Felix has," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a release. "Felix will be a great addition to our group of guys, and we're looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the table."

The Thunder begin their fifth ECHL season on Friday at Maine.

