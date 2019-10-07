GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed a veteran American Hockey League forward on Monday, Felix Girard.
The Levis, Quebec native has played 356 AHL gamess over the past five season with the Milwaukee Admirals, San Antonio Rampage and Manitoba Moose. During that time, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward recorded 36 goals and 28 assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
"It's not often that you come across a guy with the experience Felix has," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a release. "Felix will be a great addition to our group of guys, and we're looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the table."
The Thunder begin their fifth ECHL season on Friday at Maine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.