Thunder sign first three players, all veterans (with video)

If Friday's outing is any indication, fans are ready to come back to the arena after missing the end of the 2019-20 season and all of last season. Team president Jeff Mead said the team already has 1,000 season tickets, well on the way to the goal of 1,500.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, Mead said the team is coming out of the pandemic in relatively good financial health. A fundraising campaign brought in $135,000 and federal salary protection made up for some losses. The team and arena should be fully staffed by mid-August.

The team turned its first three signings into a public event, and the players’ connections to Glens Falls hockey was the highlight. Harper, who has spent part of his summers in the area since playing with the Phantoms, was on hand for the press conference.

The Thunder were below .500 when their 2019-20 season came to a halt. So there’s some work to do when it comes to getting back to winning.

“We missed (the injured) Michael Sdao and Conor Riley for over half the year,” Loh said of the last season the Thunder played. “Those are two huge parts of the team. It’s more off the ice almost than on it. They’re both excellent players but they’re also guys that make sure their locker room’s functioning the right way.