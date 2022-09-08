Thunder sign defensemen Rourke Russell, Cory Dennis

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday announced the signing of defensemen Rourke Russell and Cory Dennis for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Russell, 24, played in nine games for the Thunder last season after joining the team from Sacred Heart University. A lefty and a native of Long Beach, California, Russell also played for Miami (Ohio) University from 2017-21 and totaled 29 points in 119 games.

Dennis, 25, split last season between Concordia University and Pensacola of the SPHL, where he recorded eight points in 16 games with the Ice Flyers. A native of Madison, Wisconsin, Dennis had 16 goals and 36 assists in his 94 career games at Concordia.