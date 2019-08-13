{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst on Tuesday for the 2019-20 season.

Verpaelst, 25, joins Adirondack after playing with the Wichita Thunder and Utah Grizzlies in 2018-19, when he played in 32 games between the two teams in an injury-shortened season. He had three goals, five assists and 63 penalty minutes.

As a member of the Colorado Eagles during the 2017-18 season, Verpaelst had seven goals, 20 assists and 154 penalty minutes in 66 regular-season games. He added two goals, four assists and 75 penalty minutes in 19 postseason games, helping the Eagles win the Kelly Cup.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Verpaelst's other ECHL experience includes stints with the Norfolk Admirals (2015-17) and the Bakersfield Condors.

"Gabriel brings a lot of experience to this team, including a Kelly Cup championship ring," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a release. "His physicality and poise as a defenseman are qualities that attract teams to him."

In other ECHL news, the Florida Everblades signed forward John Edwardh, a member of the Thunder last season. He tied for fifth among rookies last season with 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in 54 games. He tied for the team lead in goals, tied for second in assists and ranked second in points.

