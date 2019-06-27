{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed defenseman Tommy Parran on Thursday for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Parran, who turns 24 in August, signed an amateur tryout with the Thunder at the end of the regular season and made his professional debut. A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Parran recorded one assist in three games before returning to Ohio State to complete his school year.

Playing 121 games for the Buckeyes, Parran finished with 26 points, including seven goals, and in 2018-19 he became the first Ohio State hockey player to be named a top-five finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments