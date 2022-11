The Adirondack Thunder signed veteran defenseman Brandon Fehd on Monday while goaltender Isaac Poulter was called up by Utica of the AHL.

Fehd, who is 31, spent the 2021-22 season with HC Vita Hästen in Sweden. His past includes 137 ECHL games with Rapid City, Indy and Utah.

Poulter had been in goal for four of Adirondack's six games, posting a 3.72 GAA.