Thunder sign defenseman Chukarov

GLENS FALLS — Defenseman Ivan Chukarov has signed a contact to return to the Adirondack Thunder.
Chukarov played in 38 games with the Thunder last season, recording two goals and five assists. This will be his third professional season.
"Chuke is a guy that came in on a trade and was a huge addition for us at the beginning of last season," head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release. "An unfortunate practice injury sidelined him for the majority of the year, but his skills and skating ability make us a faster team from the back end. He will attend camp with Utica before he joins us to start the year."