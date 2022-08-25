Thunder sign defenseman Chukarov

Chukarov played in 38 games with the Thunder last season, recording two goals and five assists. This will be his third professional season.

"Chuke is a guy that came in on a trade and was a huge addition for us at the beginning of last season," head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release. "An unfortunate practice injury sidelined him for the majority of the year, but his skills and skating ability make us a faster team from the back end. He will attend camp with Utica before he joins us to start the year."