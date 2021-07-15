 Skip to main content
Thunder sign Colin Long to contract
Thunder sign Colin Long to contract

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced the signing of forward Colin Long on Thursday.

Long has played in Europe since the 2012-13 season, including stints with the German league, the Swedish league and the Alps Hockey League of central Europe. He previously played in the American Hockey League with San Antonio and Portland and in the ECHL with Las Vegas.

Long is the fourth veteran signed by Adirondack this summer. Last week, the team announced the signing of Shane Harper, Pete MacArthur and Rob Bordson at a news conference.

Long played with MacArthur in San Antonio during the 2010-11 season.

