GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed forward Marly Quince for the 2019-2020 season.
Quince, 25, finished his college career with Clarkson University in March. He had 11 goals and 18 assists in 101 games with the Golden Knights and also served as assistant captain his senior season.
"His numbers in junior were very impressive, and we know that Clarkson has a great reputation for molding players," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a release. "We're excited to see him at training camp this October."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.