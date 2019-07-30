{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed forward Marly Quince for the 2019-2020 season.

Quince, 25, finished his college career with Clarkson University in March. He had 11 goals and 18 assists in 101 games with the Golden Knights and also served as assistant captain his senior season.

"His numbers in junior were very impressive, and we know that Clarkson has a great reputation for molding players," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a release. "We're excited to see him at training camp this October."

