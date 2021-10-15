 Skip to main content
Thunder shut out in preseason opener

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder opened their two-game preseason schedule Friday night with a 4-0 loss to the Reading Royals at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Thunder travel to play at Reading on Saturday at 7 p.m. as they prepare for next weekend’s ECHL season opener at home.

Kenny Hausinger scored two goals, both in the second period, to lead the Royals to the win, while Kirill Ustimenko made 26 saves for the shutout.

Jackson Cressey and Jacob Pritchard also scored for Reading, while Grant Cooper finished with three assists.

Alex Sakellaropoulos recorded 27 saves in the loss.

Adirondack opens the regular season against Newfoundland a week from Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.

